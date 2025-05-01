Which of the following correctly represents the chronological order of material cost flows through the subsidiary records in the context of the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Work in Process Ledger → Materials Ledger → Finished Goods Ledger
B
Finished Goods Ledger → Work in Process Ledger → Materials Ledger
C
Materials Ledger → Finished Goods Ledger → Work in Process Ledger
D
Materials Ledger → Work in Process Ledger → Finished Goods Ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. In the context of cost flows, materials, work in process, and finished goods are part of the asset accounts.
Recognize the sequence of cost flows in manufacturing: Costs typically start with raw materials, move to work in process as production begins, and finally end in finished goods once production is complete.
Define the subsidiary records: The Materials Ledger tracks raw materials, the Work in Process Ledger tracks partially completed goods, and the Finished Goods Ledger tracks completed goods ready for sale.
Analyze the chronological order: Costs flow from the Materials Ledger (raw materials) to the Work in Process Ledger (production stage) and finally to the Finished Goods Ledger (completed goods).
Confirm the correct sequence: Materials Ledger → Work in Process Ledger → Finished Goods Ledger, as this reflects the logical progression of costs through the production process.
