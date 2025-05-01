Which of the following calculations is a formal expression of the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
B
Equity = Assets - Revenues
C
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
D
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the fundamental accounting equation, which is the cornerstone of financial accounting. It states that Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation reflects the balance sheet structure, where a company's resources (assets) are funded by liabilities (debts) and equity (owner's investment).
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct fundamental accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced, as every asset is financed either through liabilities or equity.
Step 3: Review the other options to understand why they are incorrect. For example, Equity = Assets - Revenues is not correct because equity is derived from assets minus liabilities, not revenues. Similarly, Assets = Revenues - Expenses is incorrect because revenues and expenses are components of the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Step 4: Evaluate the option Liabilities = Assets + Equity. This is incorrect because liabilities are not the sum of assets and equity; rather, liabilities and equity together fund the assets.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct formal expression of the fundamental accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity, as it accurately represents the relationship between a company's financial position components.
