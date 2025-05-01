Which sequence correctly summarizes the accounting process according to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Record in journals → Analyze transactions → Post to ledger → Prepare trial balance
B
Post to ledger → Analyze transactions → Prepare trial balance → Record in journals
C
Prepare trial balance → Post to ledger → Record in journals → Analyze transactions
D
Analyze transactions → Record in journals → Post to ledger → Prepare trial balance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation serves as the foundation for all accounting processes.
Step 2: Begin the accounting process by analyzing transactions. This involves identifying the financial impact of each transaction on the fundamental accounting equation and determining which accounts are affected.
Step 3: Record the analyzed transactions in journals. Journals are chronological records of transactions, where each entry includes details such as date, accounts affected, and amounts debited or credited.
Step 4: Post the journal entries to the ledger. The ledger is a collection of accounts where each account reflects its cumulative balance based on the journal entries posted.
Step 5: Prepare a trial balance. This step involves listing all ledger accounts and their balances to ensure that total debits equal total credits, verifying the accuracy of the accounting records.
