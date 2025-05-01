Which of the following is FALSE regarding a sole proprietorship?
A
A sole proprietorship is easy and inexpensive to establish.
B
A sole proprietorship is a separate legal entity from its owner.
C
The owner has unlimited liability for the debts of the business.
D
Profits earned by the business are taxed as the owner's personal income.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship. A sole proprietorship is a type of business structure where the business is owned and operated by a single individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Step 2: Analyze the characteristics of a sole proprietorship. Key features include: (a) It is easy and inexpensive to establish, (b) The owner has unlimited liability for the debts of the business, (c) Profits earned by the business are taxed as the owner's personal income, and (d) It is not a separate legal entity from its owner.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'A sole proprietorship is a separate legal entity from its owner.' This statement is FALSE because, in a sole proprietorship, the business and the owner are legally the same entity. The owner is personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business.
Step 4: Compare the other statements provided in the problem. The other statements are true: (a) A sole proprietorship is easy and inexpensive to establish, (b) The owner has unlimited liability for the debts of the business, and (c) Profits earned by the business are taxed as the owner's personal income.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer to the problem is the statement 'A sole proprietorship is a separate legal entity from its owner,' as it is the only false statement among the options provided.
