Which of the following is NOT an application control when placing a purchase order?
A
Segregation of duties between purchasing and receiving
B
Automatic calculation of order totals by the system
C
System validation of vendor codes
D
Input data validation for purchase quantities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of application controls: Application controls are specific to a particular application and ensure the accuracy, completeness, and validity of data entered into and processed by the system.
Review the options provided in the question and identify which ones are application controls. For example, 'Automatic calculation of order totals by the system' and 'System validation of vendor codes' are examples of application controls because they involve automated processes within the system to ensure accuracy and validity.
Analyze the option 'Input data validation for purchase quantities.' This is also an application control because it ensures that the data entered into the system meets predefined criteria, such as acceptable quantity ranges.
Consider the option 'Segregation of duties between purchasing and receiving.' This is NOT an application control. Instead, it is an example of a general control related to organizational policies and procedures designed to prevent fraud or errors by dividing responsibilities among different individuals.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not involve automated system processes or validations, which is 'Segregation of duties between purchasing and receiving.'
