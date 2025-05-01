Which of the following does NOT qualify an object as a fixture in accounting?
A
The object is integrated into the structure of the property.
B
The object can be easily removed without causing damage to the property.
C
The object is permanently attached to the building.
D
The object is intended to remain with the property when sold.
1
Understand the concept of a fixture in accounting: A fixture is an object that is permanently attached to a property and is considered part of the property for accounting purposes.
Review the criteria for an object to qualify as a fixture: It must be integrated into the structure of the property, permanently attached, and intended to remain with the property when sold.
Analyze the statement 'The object can be easily removed without causing damage to the property': If an object can be removed easily without damage, it does not meet the criteria of being permanently attached or integrated into the structure.
Compare the given options to the definition of a fixture: Identify which option does not align with the criteria for a fixture.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option stating 'The object can be easily removed without causing damage to the property,' as it does not meet the requirements for an object to be classified as a fixture in accounting.
