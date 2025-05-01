Which of the following is NOT classified as direct labor?
A
Factory janitors cleaning the production area
B
Bakers preparing bread in a bakery
C
Machine operators producing custom furniture
D
Assembly line workers in a car manufacturing plant
1
Understand the concept of direct labor: Direct labor refers to the labor costs directly associated with the production of goods or services. These are workers who are actively involved in the manufacturing or assembly process.
Analyze the role of each worker mentioned in the options: Bakers preparing bread, machine operators producing custom furniture, and assembly line workers in a car manufacturing plant are all directly involved in the production process. Their work contributes directly to the creation of the final product.
Consider the role of factory janitors cleaning the production area: Factory janitors are not directly involved in the production process. Their work supports the production environment but does not directly contribute to the creation of goods or services.
Classify the roles: Direct labor includes workers whose efforts are directly traceable to the production of goods or services. Indirect labor includes workers whose efforts support the production process but are not directly traceable to specific products.
Conclude that factory janitors cleaning the production area are classified as indirect labor, not direct labor, because their work supports the production process rather than directly contributing to the creation of goods.
