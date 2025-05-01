Which of the following is a characteristic of financial accounting?
A
It emphasizes future projections rather than historical data.
B
It deals exclusively with tax compliance and preparation.
C
It is primarily concerned with internal decision-making and management.
D
It focuses on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting is designed to provide information about a company's financial performance and position to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Differentiate financial accounting from managerial accounting: Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making and management, while financial accounting emphasizes external reporting.
Clarify the emphasis of financial accounting: Financial accounting relies on historical data, such as past transactions and financial statements, rather than future projections.
Recognize the scope of financial accounting: Financial accounting does not deal exclusively with tax compliance and preparation; it encompasses broader reporting requirements, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements.
Conclude the characteristic of financial accounting: The key characteristic is its focus on providing accurate and standardized financial information to external users for decision-making purposes.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian