Which of the following financial statements includes a line item labeled as 'Net Income'?
A
Single-step Income Statement
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Balance Sheet
1
Understand the concept of 'Net Income': Net Income represents the company's total earnings or profit after deducting all expenses, taxes, and costs from its total revenue. It is a key figure in financial accounting and is reported on specific financial statements.
Identify the financial statement that directly reports 'Net Income': The Single-step Income Statement is designed to show the company's revenues and expenses, culminating in the calculation of Net Income. This is the primary statement where Net Income is explicitly labeled.
Explore the Statement of Retained Earnings: This statement starts with the beginning retained earnings balance, adds Net Income (from the Income Statement), subtracts dividends, and calculates the ending retained earnings balance. While Net Income is included, it is not the primary focus of this statement.
Analyze the Statement of Cash Flows: This statement reports cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities. It does not include a line item labeled 'Net Income,' although Net Income may influence the operating activities section.
Review the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position, listing assets, liabilities, and equity. It does not include a line item labeled 'Net Income,' as Net Income is part of the equity section through retained earnings.
