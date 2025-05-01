Which best describes the difference between sole proprietorships and partnerships?
A
Partnerships are not required to file tax returns, but sole proprietorships are.
B
Sole proprietorships can issue stock, but partnerships cannot.
C
A sole proprietorship is owned by one individual, while a partnership is owned by two or more individuals.
D
A sole proprietorship offers limited liability, whereas a partnership does not.
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of a sole proprietorship. A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest form of business structure and does not offer limited liability protection, meaning the owner is personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business.
Step 2: Understand the key characteristics of a partnership. A partnership is a business owned by two or more individuals who share the profits, losses, and responsibilities of the business. Similar to sole proprietorships, partnerships generally do not offer limited liability protection unless structured as a limited partnership or limited liability partnership.
Step 3: Compare the ownership structure. The primary difference between the two is the number of owners: sole proprietorships have one owner, while partnerships have two or more owners.
Step 4: Clarify the liability aspect. Neither sole proprietorships nor general partnerships offer limited liability protection, meaning the owners are personally liable for the business's debts. However, this can vary if the partnership is structured differently (e.g., limited liability partnership).
Step 5: Address misconceptions in the options provided. Sole proprietorships cannot issue stock, and both sole proprietorships and partnerships are required to file tax returns. The correct distinction is based on ownership structure: sole proprietorships are owned by one individual, while partnerships are owned by two or more individuals.
