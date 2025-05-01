Which of the following ensures that a good idea for a business is actually a viable business opportunity?
A
The entrepreneur has a personal interest in the idea.
B
The business idea is unique and creative.
C
There is a market demand for the product or service.
D
The business can be started with minimal investment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a viable business opportunity: A viable business opportunity is one that has the potential to generate profit and sustain itself in the long term. This requires market demand, feasibility, and alignment with resources.
Evaluate the importance of market demand: Market demand is crucial because it ensures that there are customers willing to purchase the product or service. Without demand, even the most creative or unique ideas may fail.
Analyze the role of personal interest: While personal interest in the idea can motivate the entrepreneur, it does not guarantee the business's success or viability. Viability depends on external factors like market demand and feasibility.
Consider the uniqueness and creativity of the idea: A unique and creative idea can differentiate the business from competitors, but it must still address a need or demand in the market to be viable.
Assess the feasibility of minimal investment: Starting a business with minimal investment can be advantageous, but it does not ensure viability unless the business can generate sufficient revenue to sustain itself.
