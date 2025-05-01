To reduce the time and expense of collecting their accounts receivable, some firms:
Sell their receivables to a factor at a discount.
Write off all uncollected receivables immediately.
Classify receivables as long-term assets.
Increase the credit period for customers.
Understand the problem: The question is asking about a method firms use to reduce the time and expense of collecting accounts receivable. Accounts receivable represent money owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a potential strategy for managing accounts receivable. Evaluate each option to determine its effectiveness in reducing time and expense.
Option 1: 'Sell their receivables to a factor at a discount' - This involves selling receivables to a third party (a factor) for immediate cash, minus a fee or discount. This reduces collection time and effort but comes at a cost.
Option 2: 'Write off all uncollected receivables immediately' - Writing off receivables means removing them from the books as bad debt. While this eliminates uncollectible accounts, it does not reduce the time or expense of collection for other receivables.
Option 3: 'Classify receivables as long-term assets' and Option 4: 'Increase the credit period for customers' - These do not address the goal of reducing collection time or expense. Classifying receivables as long-term assets changes their accounting treatment but does not impact collection efforts. Increasing the credit period may actually delay collections further.
