When a company receives cash from an account receivable, which of the following is the correct accounting entry?
A
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Cash
B
Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable
C
Debit Cash; Credit Sales Revenue
D
Debit Sales Revenue; Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When a company receives cash from an account receivable, it means the company is collecting money owed by a customer for a previous sale. This transaction affects the Cash account and the Accounts Receivable account.
Identify the accounts involved: The Cash account increases because the company is receiving money, and the Accounts Receivable account decreases because the customer has paid off their debt.
Determine the type of accounts: Cash is an asset account, and Accounts Receivable is also an asset account. An increase in an asset account is recorded as a debit, while a decrease in an asset account is recorded as a credit.
Apply the accounting rule: Debit the Cash account to reflect the increase in cash, and credit the Accounts Receivable account to reflect the decrease in the amount owed by the customer.
Verify the correct entry: The correct accounting entry for this transaction is 'Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable,' as it accurately reflects the changes in the accounts involved.
