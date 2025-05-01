Which of the following situations best represents a unilateral contract?
A
Two companies sign an agreement where both agree to deliver goods and make payment on specified dates.
B
A company promises to pay a $500 bonus to any employee who refers a new client, and the bonus is paid only if the referral results in a sale.
C
A supplier and retailer agree in writing to purchase and deliver inventory at set intervals.
D
A landlord and tenant sign a lease agreement outlining mutual obligations for rent and property maintenance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a unilateral contract: A unilateral contract is a type of agreement where only one party makes a promise, and the other party is not obligated to act. The contract is fulfilled when the second party performs the requested action.
Analyze the first option: Two companies sign an agreement where both agree to deliver goods and make payment on specified dates. This represents a bilateral contract because both parties have mutual obligations.
Analyze the second option: A company promises to pay a $500 bonus to any employee who refers a new client, and the bonus is paid only if the referral results in a sale. This represents a unilateral contract because the company makes a promise, and the employee is not obligated to act. The contract is fulfilled only if the employee refers a client resulting in a sale.
Analyze the third option: A supplier and retailer agree in writing to purchase and deliver inventory at set intervals. This represents a bilateral contract because both parties have mutual obligations.
Analyze the fourth option: A landlord and tenant sign a lease agreement outlining mutual obligations for rent and property maintenance. This represents a bilateral contract because both parties have mutual obligations.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian