What is the main purpose of managerial accounting?
A
To provide information to internal management for decision-making purposes
B
To prepare financial statements for external stakeholders
C
To ensure compliance with tax regulations
D
To audit the financial records of a company
1
Understand the distinction between managerial accounting and financial accounting. Managerial accounting focuses on providing information to internal management, while financial accounting is aimed at external stakeholders.
Recognize the primary purpose of managerial accounting, which is to assist internal management in making informed decisions about operations, strategy, and resource allocation.
Evaluate the options provided in the question. The correct answer aligns with the purpose of managerial accounting, which is to provide information to internal management for decision-making purposes.
Eliminate the other options by understanding their relevance: Preparing financial statements for external stakeholders is the domain of financial accounting, ensuring compliance with tax regulations is related to tax accounting, and auditing financial records is the role of external or internal auditors.
Conclude that the main purpose of managerial accounting is to provide information to internal management for decision-making purposes, as this is its core function.
