Consumer finance companies, which are often advertised on TV, are also known as:
A
Credit unions
B
Investment banks
C
Personal loan companies
D
Savings and loan associations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer finance companies: These are institutions that provide loans to individuals for personal use, such as purchasing goods, consolidating debt, or covering unexpected expenses.
Review the options provided: Credit unions, investment banks, personal loan companies, and savings and loan associations.
Clarify the role of each option: Credit unions are member-owned financial cooperatives offering banking services; investment banks focus on corporate financial services like underwriting and mergers; savings and loan associations primarily deal with residential mortgages.
Identify the correct match: Consumer finance companies specialize in providing personal loans, which aligns with the description of personal loan companies.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Personal loan companies' based on their function of offering personal loans to consumers.
