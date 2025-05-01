Which of the following statements concerning buy-sell agreements is true?
A
Buy-sell agreements are only relevant for publicly traded companies.
B
Buy-sell agreements are used to record daily sales transactions in accounting records.
C
Buy-sell agreements are a type of financial statement required by GAAP.
D
Buy-sell agreements are used to outline the process for transferring ownership interests in a business upon certain triggering events.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of buy-sell agreements. A buy-sell agreement is a legal contract that outlines the process for transferring ownership interests in a business when certain triggering events occur, such as the death, disability, or retirement of an owner.
Step 2: Analyze the incorrect options provided in the question. For example, buy-sell agreements are not limited to publicly traded companies; they are often used in privately held businesses. Additionally, they are not used to record daily sales transactions or considered a financial statement required by GAAP.
Step 3: Focus on the correct statement. Buy-sell agreements are designed to ensure a smooth transition of ownership and protect the interests of the business and its owners during significant events.
Step 4: Relate the concept to financial accounting. While buy-sell agreements are not directly part of accounting records, they can impact financial reporting and valuation of ownership interests in the business.
Step 5: Summarize the importance of buy-sell agreements. They provide clarity and reduce disputes among owners, ensuring the business continues to operate effectively during ownership transitions.
