Mrs. Paterson is concerned about the deductibles related to her business expenses. Which type of accounting would most likely address her concerns about tax deductibility?
A
Tax accounting
B
Financial accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Cost accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: Mrs. Paterson is concerned about deductibles related to her business expenses, which are directly tied to tax regulations and compliance.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided: Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, including deductions and taxable income. Financial accounting deals with preparing financial statements for external stakeholders. Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making and planning. Cost accounting analyzes costs for production and operations.
Identify the accounting type that specifically addresses tax-related concerns: Tax accounting is designed to ensure compliance with tax laws, calculate taxable income, and maximize allowable deductions.
Relate Mrs. Paterson's concern to the purpose of tax accounting: Since her concern is about deductibles, tax accounting is the most relevant type as it deals with tax compliance and optimization of deductions.
Conclude that tax accounting is the correct answer because it directly addresses concerns about tax deductibility and compliance with tax regulations.
