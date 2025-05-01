Understand the concept of the inventory turnover ratio: It measures how efficiently a company manages its inventory by showing how many times inventory is sold and replaced during a specific period.
Identify the formula for inventory turnover ratio: The correct formula is \( \text{Inventory Turnover Ratio} = \frac{\text{Cost of Goods Sold}}{\text{Average Inventory}} \).
Clarify the components of the formula: \( \text{Cost of Goods Sold} \) represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by the company, and \( \text{Average Inventory} \) is calculated as \( \frac{\text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Ending Inventory}}{2} \).
Apply the formula: To compute the inventory turnover ratio, divide the \( \text{Cost of Goods Sold} \) by \( \text{Average Inventory} \). Ensure you have the values for both components before performing the calculation.
Interpret the result: A higher inventory turnover ratio indicates efficient inventory management, while a lower ratio may suggest overstocking or slow-moving inventory.
