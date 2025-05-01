If you are managing inventory of raw materials and you overstate the ending inventory, what is the immediate effect on net income for the period?
A
Net income will be zero
B
Net income will be overstated
C
Net income will be understated
D
Net income will not be affected
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between inventory and net income: In financial accounting, the ending inventory is a component of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculation. COGS is subtracted from revenue to determine gross profit, which directly impacts net income.
Recall the formula for COGS: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). If ending inventory is overstated, COGS will be understated because a higher ending inventory reduces the amount subtracted in the formula.
Analyze the impact on gross profit: Since COGS is understated, gross profit will be overstated. Gross profit is calculated as \( \text{Revenue} - \text{COGS} \), so a lower COGS leads to a higher gross profit.
Connect gross profit to net income: Net income is derived from gross profit after accounting for operating expenses, taxes, and other items. If gross profit is overstated, net income will also be overstated for the period.
Conclude the immediate effect: Overstating the ending inventory results in an overstated net income for the period because of the direct relationship between inventory, COGS, gross profit, and net income.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian