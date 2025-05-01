Which of the following is a reason why managers closely monitor inventory levels?
A
To avoid recording cost of goods sold
B
To ensure sufficient stock is available to meet customer demand
C
To increase the company's tax liability
D
To intentionally misstate financial statements
1
Understand the role of inventory in financial accounting: Inventory represents goods available for sale and is a key asset on the balance sheet. Managing inventory levels is crucial for operational efficiency and financial reporting.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a potential reason for monitoring inventory levels. Evaluate each option based on its relevance to inventory management and financial accounting principles.
Option 1: 'To avoid recording cost of goods sold' - This is not a valid reason for monitoring inventory levels. Cost of goods sold (COGS) is recorded as part of the normal accounting process when inventory is sold, and avoiding it would not align with proper accounting practices.
Option 2: 'To ensure sufficient stock is available to meet customer demand' - This is a valid reason for monitoring inventory levels. Managers need to ensure that inventory is adequate to fulfill customer orders and avoid stockouts, which can impact sales and customer satisfaction.
Option 3: 'To increase the company's tax liability' and Option 4: 'To intentionally misstate financial statements' - Both of these options are incorrect and unethical. Increasing tax liability is not a goal of inventory management, and misstating financial statements violates accounting standards and regulations.
