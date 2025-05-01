Which of the following activities requires a highly accurate inventory management system in order to succeed?
A
Depreciation calculation
B
Issuing common stock
C
Just-in-time (JIT) production
D
Preparing a cash flow statement
1
Understand the concept of Just-in-Time (JIT) production: JIT is a manufacturing strategy that aims to reduce inventory costs by producing goods only as they are needed. This requires precise inventory management to ensure materials are available exactly when required.
Compare JIT production with the other activities listed: Depreciation calculation, issuing common stock, and preparing a cash flow statement do not directly rely on inventory management systems. These activities are more related to financial reporting and capital management.
Recognize the role of inventory management in JIT production: JIT production depends on accurate tracking of inventory levels to avoid overstocking or stockouts, which could disrupt production schedules.
Identify why JIT production requires high accuracy: In JIT production, even small errors in inventory management can lead to delays, increased costs, or inefficiencies in the production process.
Conclude that JIT production is the activity requiring a highly accurate inventory management system, as it directly impacts the success of the manufacturing process.
