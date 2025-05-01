Sales commissions are classified as which type of accounting cost?
A
Administrative expense
B
Cost of goods sold
C
Manufacturing overhead
D
Selling expense
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of costs in financial accounting. Costs are typically categorized into administrative expenses, cost of goods sold, manufacturing overhead, and selling expenses.
Recognize that sales commissions are directly tied to the process of selling products or services. They are incurred as a result of sales activities.
Learn the definition of selling expenses: Selling expenses are costs incurred to promote, market, and sell products or services. Examples include advertising costs, sales commissions, and shipping costs.
Differentiate selling expenses from other cost categories: Administrative expenses are related to general business operations, cost of goods sold pertains to the direct costs of producing goods, and manufacturing overhead includes indirect production costs.
Conclude that sales commissions are classified as selling expenses because they are directly associated with the sales process and not with production, administration, or overhead.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian