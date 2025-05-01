Family Furniture Corporation incurred the following costs: purchase of raw materials, wages for assembly workers, factory utilities, and advertising expenses. Which of the following costs would be classified as a period cost?
A
Purchase of raw materials
B
Wages for assembly workers
C
Factory utilities
D
Advertising expenses
1
Understand the concept of period costs: Period costs are expenses that are not directly tied to the production process and are expensed in the period they are incurred. These costs are typically related to selling, administrative, or general business operations.
Review the costs provided in the problem: The costs listed are purchase of raw materials, wages for assembly workers, factory utilities, and advertising expenses.
Classify each cost:
- Purchase of raw materials: This is a direct cost tied to production, so it is a product cost.
- Wages for assembly workers: These are direct labor costs tied to production, so they are product costs.
- Factory utilities: These are indirect costs tied to production, so they are product costs.
- Advertising expenses: These are related to selling and promoting the product, not production, so they are period costs.
Identify the correct classification: Advertising expenses are the only costs listed that are classified as period costs because they are not directly tied to the manufacturing process.
Conclude that period costs are expensed in the period they are incurred and are not included in the cost of goods manufactured or inventory valuation.
