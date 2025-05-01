Which of the following statements best explains why a debit card linked with your checking account is a good option for regular spending?
A
It offers higher interest rates on your checking account balance.
B
It provides unlimited cash-back rewards on all purchases.
C
It automatically builds your credit score with every purchase.
D
It allows you to spend only the money you have, helping to avoid debt.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a debit card: A debit card is linked directly to your checking account, allowing you to spend only the money you have available in your account.
Compare the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the functionality of a debit card.
Option 1: 'It offers higher interest rates on your checking account balance.' This is incorrect because debit cards do not influence the interest rates on your checking account.
Option 2: 'It provides unlimited cash-back rewards on all purchases.' This is incorrect because debit cards typically do not offer cash-back rewards; such features are more common with credit cards.
Option 3: 'It automatically builds your credit score with every purchase.' This is incorrect because debit card transactions do not impact your credit score. The correct answer is: 'It allows you to spend only the money you have, helping to avoid debt,' which reflects the primary benefit of using a debit card for regular spending.
