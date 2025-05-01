Which of the following types of expenses should you include in a savings plan, according to financial literacy principles such as those taught in EverFi?
A
Only entertainment expenses
B
Both expected and unexpected expenses
C
Only fixed monthly bills
D
Only variable expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a savings plan: A savings plan is a financial strategy designed to set aside money for future needs, including both predictable and unpredictable expenses.
Recognize the importance of expected expenses: Expected expenses include fixed monthly bills (e.g., rent, utilities) and variable expenses (e.g., groceries, transportation). These are predictable and should be accounted for in a savings plan.
Identify the role of unexpected expenses: Unexpected expenses are unforeseen costs, such as medical emergencies or car repairs. Financial literacy principles emphasize the importance of saving for these contingencies to avoid financial strain.
Avoid focusing solely on entertainment expenses: Entertainment expenses are discretionary and should not be the sole focus of a savings plan. While they can be included, they are not as critical as expected and unexpected expenses.
Combine both expected and unexpected expenses: According to financial literacy principles, a comprehensive savings plan should account for both expected and unexpected expenses to ensure financial stability and preparedness.
