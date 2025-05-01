Which two accounting rules explain how increases in account balances are recorded in the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets and Liabilities both increase with debits.
B
Liabilities and Equity increase with debits; Assets increase with credits.
C
Assets increase with credits; Equity increases with debits.
D
Assets increase with debits; Liabilities and Equity increase with credits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation forms the basis of double-entry accounting.
Learn the rules of debits and credits: In accounting, debits and credits are used to record changes in account balances. Debits increase asset accounts, while credits increase liability and equity accounts.
Analyze the relationship between account types and their increases: Assets increase with debits because they represent resources owned by the business. Liabilities and equity increase with credits because they represent claims against those resources.
Review the correct answer provided: 'Assets increase with debits; Liabilities and Equity increase with credits.' This aligns with the rules of debits and credits in the fundamental accounting equation.
Apply this knowledge to practical scenarios: When recording transactions, ensure that increases in assets are recorded as debits, and increases in liabilities or equity are recorded as credits, maintaining the balance of the accounting equation.
