Which of the following best represents the most fundamental relationship in financial accounting?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
B
Equity = Assets + Liabilities
C
Revenue = Expenses + Liabilities
D
Assets = Revenue - Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It states that the resources of a company (Assets) are financed by either borrowing (Liabilities) or by the owners' contributions and retained earnings (Equity). This is expressed as: .
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct equation must align with the fundamental accounting equation.
Option 1: . This matches the fundamental accounting equation and is correct.
Option 2: . This is incorrect because it does not represent the fundamental relationship; equity is derived by subtracting liabilities from assets.
Option 3 and Option 4 involve revenue and expenses, which are part of the income statement and not directly related to the fundamental accounting equation. Therefore, they are incorrect.
