Which one of the following expressions correctly represents the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets + Liabilities = Equity
B
Assets = Liabilities - Equity
C
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
D
Assets - Liabilities = Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It represents the relationship between a company's assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Recall the correct formula for the fundamental accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that a company's financial position is balanced.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Compare each expression to the correct fundamental accounting equation to determine which one matches.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by checking whether they align with the principle that assets are funded by liabilities and equity. For example, \( \text{Assets} + \text{Liabilities} = \text{Equity} \) is incorrect because it does not balance the equation properly.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \), as this equation accurately represents the relationship between these financial elements.
