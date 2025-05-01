Consider Jasper’s balance sheet. Which of the following shows how to calculate Jasper’s net worth?
A
Net Worth = Liabilities - Assets
B
Net Worth = Assets - Liabilities
C
Net Worth = Assets + Liabilities
D
Net Worth = Assets \times Liabilities
1
Understand the concept of net worth: Net worth represents the difference between what a person or entity owns (assets) and what they owe (liabilities). It is a measure of financial health.
Review the formula options provided in the problem: Carefully analyze each formula to determine which one correctly calculates net worth.
Recall the correct formula for net worth: Net Worth = Assets - Liabilities. This formula subtracts liabilities from assets to determine the remaining value.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, Net Worth = Liabilities - Assets is incorrect because it reverses the calculation, Net Worth = Assets + Liabilities is incorrect because it adds liabilities instead of subtracting them, and Net Worth = Assets × Liabilities is incorrect because net worth is not calculated through multiplication.
Conclude that the correct formula for calculating Jasper’s net worth is Net Worth = Assets - Liabilities, as it aligns with the standard definition of net worth in financial accounting.
