Rashid is a business owner who allows others to sell his products. What term best describes Rashid?
A
Franchisee
B
Sole Proprietor
C
Franchisor
D
Partner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of franchising. Franchising is a business model where one party (the franchisor) grants another party (the franchisee) the right to operate a business using its brand, products, and business practices.
Step 2: Analyze the role of Rashid in the scenario. Rashid is described as a business owner who allows others to sell his products. This indicates that Rashid is providing the rights to others to operate under his business model.
Step 3: Differentiate between the terms provided. A 'Franchisee' is the individual or entity that purchases the rights to operate the business. A 'Sole Proprietor' is someone who owns and operates a business independently. A 'Partner' is someone who co-owns a business with others. A 'Franchisor' is the entity that grants the rights to others to operate the business.
Step 4: Match Rashid's role to the correct term. Since Rashid is the one granting the rights to others to sell his products, he fits the definition of a 'Franchisor'.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Franchisor' best describes Rashid based on the scenario provided.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian