Which of the following is a disadvantage of choosing a sole proprietorship business structure?
A
Double taxation of profits
B
Unlimited personal liability for business debts
C
Ability to easily raise large amounts of capital
D
Complex and costly formation process
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business structure where a single individual owns and operates the business. It is the simplest and most common form of business organization.
Analyze the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: Key features include full control by the owner, simplicity in formation, and direct taxation of profits (no double taxation). However, the owner has unlimited personal liability for business debts.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the characteristics of a sole proprietorship. For example, double taxation of profits does not apply to sole proprietorships, as profits are taxed directly as personal income.
Focus on the disadvantage: The primary disadvantage of a sole proprietorship is unlimited personal liability. This means the owner is personally responsible for all business debts and obligations, which can put personal assets at risk.
Eliminate incorrect options: The ability to easily raise large amounts of capital and complex formation processes are not typically associated with sole proprietorships. Sole proprietorships often face challenges in raising capital and are simple to form.
