A shopping center would be primarily categorized as what type of property?
A
Commercial property
B
Industrial property
C
Residential property
D
Agricultural property
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of property categories: Commercial property is used for business activities, Industrial property is used for manufacturing or production, Residential property is used for living spaces, and Agricultural property is used for farming or cultivation.
Analyze the purpose of a shopping center: It is a place where businesses operate to sell goods and services to consumers.
Match the purpose of the shopping center with the property category: Since the shopping center is used for business activities, it aligns with the definition of Commercial property.
Eliminate other options: Industrial property does not fit because the shopping center is not used for manufacturing. Residential property does not fit because it is not a living space. Agricultural property does not fit because it is not used for farming.
Conclude that the shopping center is primarily categorized as Commercial property based on its purpose and usage.
