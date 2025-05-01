In which type of business organization can creditors recover dues from the owner's personal assets?
A
Corporation
B
Cooperative society
C
Limited liability partnership (LLP)
D
Sole proprietorship
1
Understand the concept of business organizations: Different types of business organizations have varying levels of liability for owners. Sole proprietorships, corporations, cooperative societies, and LLPs each have distinct legal structures.
Learn about sole proprietorships: In a sole proprietorship, the business and the owner are legally the same entity. This means the owner has unlimited liability, and creditors can recover dues from the owner's personal assets if the business cannot pay its debts.
Compare with other business types: Corporations, cooperative societies, and LLPs provide limited liability protection to their owners or members. This means creditors cannot typically access personal assets to recover business debts.
Focus on the key difference: The defining feature of a sole proprietorship is the lack of separation between the business and the owner's personal assets, making it unique in terms of liability exposure.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the explanation, creditors can recover dues from the owner's personal assets only in a sole proprietorship, as other business types offer limited liability protection.
