Which of the following is considered a plant asset?
A
Inventory
B
Office Equipment
C
Prepaid Insurance
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of plant assets: Plant assets are tangible, long-term assets used in the operations of a business. They are not intended for resale and typically include items like buildings, machinery, and equipment.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Inventory, Office Equipment, Prepaid Insurance, and Accounts Receivable.
Evaluate Inventory: Inventory is classified as a current asset because it is intended for resale and is not used in the operations of the business.
Evaluate Prepaid Insurance: Prepaid Insurance is considered a current asset because it represents payments made in advance for insurance coverage, not a tangible asset used in operations.
Evaluate Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable is also a current asset, representing amounts owed to the business by customers. It is not a tangible asset used in operations. Office Equipment, however, is a tangible, long-term asset used in operations, making it a plant asset.
