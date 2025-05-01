How does an investor typically obtain an ownership interest in a company?
A
By purchasing shares of the company's stock
B
By acting as an external auditor
C
By providing a loan to the company
D
By preparing the company's financial statements
1
Understand the concept of ownership interest: Ownership interest in a company typically refers to having a stake or share in the company, which gives the investor certain rights, such as voting rights and a share in the company's profits.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it results in ownership interest. For example, purchasing shares of stock directly represents ownership, while other options may not.
Option 1: 'By purchasing shares of the company's stock' - Purchasing shares means buying a portion of the company, which directly grants ownership interest.
Option 2: 'By acting as an external auditor' - External auditors are independent professionals who review financial statements but do not gain ownership interest in the company.
Option 3: 'By providing a loan to the company' - Providing a loan makes the investor a creditor, not an owner. Similarly, preparing financial statements (Option 4) is a service and does not result in ownership.
