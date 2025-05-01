Terminating an employee may violate an implied agreement if:
A
the employee has not received a written employment contract.
B
the termination contradicts established company policies or past practices that suggest continued employment.
C
the employee is paid on an hourly basis.
D
the company is experiencing financial difficulties.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of implied agreements in employment. An implied agreement refers to unwritten understandings or expectations based on company policies, practices, or verbal assurances.
Analyze the scenario where termination may violate an implied agreement. This typically occurs when the termination contradicts established company policies or past practices that suggest continued employment.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem. Focus on identifying which option aligns with the concept of implied agreements and company practices.
Eliminate irrelevant options, such as whether the employee is paid hourly or the company is experiencing financial difficulties, as these do not directly relate to implied agreements.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option stating that termination contradicts established company policies or past practices that suggest continued employment, as this is the key factor in violating an implied agreement.
