Which type of accounting refers to a company's ability to meet long-term obligations and generate future revenues?
A
Tax accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Solvency accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Understand the concept of solvency accounting: Solvency accounting focuses on evaluating a company's ability to meet its long-term financial obligations and sustain operations by generating future revenues.
Differentiate solvency accounting from other types of accounting: Tax accounting deals with compliance with tax laws, cost accounting focuses on analyzing costs for decision-making, and managerial accounting provides information for internal management decisions.
Recognize the importance of solvency accounting: It helps stakeholders assess the financial health of a company, ensuring it can continue operations and fulfill obligations over the long term.
Identify key metrics used in solvency accounting: Common metrics include the debt-to-equity ratio, interest coverage ratio, and long-term debt ratio, which provide insights into a company's financial stability.
Apply solvency accounting in practice: Use financial statements, such as the balance sheet and income statement, to calculate solvency ratios and evaluate the company's ability to generate future revenues and meet obligations.
