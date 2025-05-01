Step 1: Understand the concept of equity accounts. Equity accounts represent the ownership interest of shareholders in a company. Common examples include Retained Earnings, Common Stock, and Additional Paid-In Capital.
Step 2: Review the provided options. The options are Accounts Payable, Retained Earnings, Common Stock, and Additional Paid-In Capital.
Step 3: Identify the nature of Accounts Payable. Accounts Payable is a liability account, representing amounts owed by the company to creditors for goods or services received.
Step 4: Compare Accounts Payable with the other options. Retained Earnings, Common Stock, and Additional Paid-In Capital are all equity accounts, while Accounts Payable is not.
Step 5: Conclude that Accounts Payable is the correct answer because it is a liability account and does not belong to the equity section of the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian