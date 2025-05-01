Primary research is usually preferable in preparing a business report because it:
A
eliminates the need for data analysis
B
relies solely on previously published information
C
provides data that is specific and directly relevant to the research objectives
D
is less time-consuming than secondary research
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of primary research: Primary research involves collecting new and original data directly from sources, such as surveys, interviews, or experiments, tailored to specific research objectives.
Compare primary research to secondary research: Secondary research relies on previously published information, such as books, articles, or reports, which may not be directly relevant to the specific objectives of the current research.
Evaluate the advantages of primary research: Primary research provides data that is specific and directly relevant to the research objectives, ensuring that the information gathered addresses the exact needs of the business report.
Clarify misconceptions: Primary research does not eliminate the need for data analysis; rather, it provides raw data that must be analyzed to derive meaningful insights. Additionally, it is often more time-consuming than secondary research due to the effort required to collect original data.
Conclude why primary research is preferable: Primary research is ideal for preparing a business report when the goal is to obtain precise, tailored information that aligns closely with the research objectives, making it more actionable and relevant.
