Which of the following is a principle of internal control?
A
Segregation of duties
B
Recording transactions only at year-end
C
Maximizing net income
D
Eliminating all documentation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to the processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations, and the safeguarding of assets.
Review the principle of segregation of duties: Segregation of duties is a key principle of internal control that involves dividing responsibilities among different individuals to reduce the risk of errors or fraud. For example, the person responsible for recording transactions should not be the same person responsible for authorizing them.
Analyze the other options: Recording transactions only at year-end is not a principle of internal control, as transactions should be recorded promptly to ensure accurate financial reporting. Maximizing net income is a business goal, not an internal control principle. Eliminating all documentation contradicts internal control principles, as proper documentation is essential for accountability and audit purposes.
Compare the options to the definition of internal control principles: Segregation of duties aligns with the goal of internal control to prevent fraud and errors, while the other options do not support the objectives of internal control.
Conclude that segregation of duties is the correct answer: Based on the analysis, segregation of duties is a fundamental principle of internal control that helps ensure the integrity of financial processes.
