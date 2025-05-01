Increase company profits by reducing employee wages.
B
Eliminate the need for external audits.
C
Safeguard assets, ensure the reliability of financial reporting, promote operational efficiency, and encourage compliance with laws and regulations.
D
Guarantee that all errors and fraud are completely prevented.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to the processes and procedures implemented by a company to safeguard its assets, ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, promote operational efficiency, and encourage compliance with laws and regulations.
Clarify the objectives of internal control: The primary objectives are not to increase profits by reducing wages, eliminate external audits, or guarantee complete prevention of errors and fraud. Instead, they focus on safeguarding assets, ensuring reliable financial reporting, promoting operational efficiency, and compliance with laws.
Analyze the incorrect statements: Statements such as 'Increase company profits by reducing employee wages' and 'Eliminate the need for external audits' are not objectives of internal control. These are misconceptions and should be disregarded.
Evaluate the correct answer: The correct objectives of internal control are safeguarding assets, ensuring the reliability of financial reporting, promoting operational efficiency, and encouraging compliance with laws and regulations. These align with the purpose of internal control systems in organizations.
Summarize the importance of internal control: Internal control systems are essential for maintaining the integrity of financial information, protecting company resources, and ensuring that operations are conducted in accordance with established policies and legal requirements.
