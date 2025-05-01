Gain contingencies usually are recognized in the income statement when:
A
they are realized or virtually certain to be realized.
B
they are possible but not probable.
C
they are probable but not yet realized.
D
management believes they will occur in the future.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gain contingencies: Gain contingencies refer to potential gains that may arise from uncertain future events. These are not recorded in financial statements until certain criteria are met.
Review the accounting principle for gain contingencies: According to accounting standards, gain contingencies are recognized only when they are realized or virtually certain to be realized. This ensures that financial statements are not misleading by including speculative gains.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option against the accounting principle for gain contingencies. For example, gains that are 'possible but not probable' or 'probable but not yet realized' do not meet the criteria for recognition.
Focus on the correct condition for recognition: Gains are recognized in the income statement only when they are realized or virtually certain to be realized. This ensures that the financial reporting is conservative and reliable.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer aligns with the principle that gain contingencies are recognized when they are realized or virtually certain to be realized, as this is the standard practice in financial accounting.
