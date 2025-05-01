According to the revenue recognition principle, revenue should be recognized:
A
only when cash is received from customers
B
at the end of the accounting period, regardless of when the sale occurs
C
when it is earned and realizable, regardless of when cash is received
D
when expenses related to the revenue are paid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle: This principle states that revenue should be recognized when it is earned and realizable, regardless of when cash is received. This ensures that financial statements accurately reflect the company's performance during a specific period.
Clarify the term 'earned': Revenue is considered earned when the company has delivered goods or services to the customer and fulfilled its obligations under the contract.
Clarify the term 'realizable': Revenue is realizable when it is reasonably certain that payment will be received, even if cash has not yet been collected.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided choices and eliminate those that contradict the revenue recognition principle, such as recognizing revenue only when cash is received or at the end of the accounting period regardless of the sale date.
Select the correct answer: Based on the principle, the correct answer is 'when it is earned and realizable, regardless of when cash is received.' This aligns with the accrual basis of accounting, which is widely used in financial reporting.
