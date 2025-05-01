If a company has an increase in total expenses of \$10,000, which of the following is possible?
A
Net income decreases by \$10,000, assuming revenues remain unchanged.
B
Liabilities decrease by \$10,000, assuming all other factors remain constant.
C
Owner's equity increases by \$10,000, assuming no other changes.
D
Total assets increase by \$10,000, assuming all other factors remain constant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between expenses, net income, and the accounting equation. The accounting equation is: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. An increase in expenses directly reduces net income, which in turn affects owner's equity.
Analyze the first option: 'Net income decreases by $10,000, assuming revenues remain unchanged.' Since net income is calculated as Revenues - Expenses, an increase in expenses by $10,000 (with revenues unchanged) will reduce net income by $10,000. This option is plausible.
Analyze the second option: 'Liabilities decrease by $10,000, assuming all other factors remain constant.' An increase in expenses does not directly affect liabilities unless the expense is paid by reducing liabilities (e.g., accounts payable). However, this is not explicitly stated, so this option is less likely.
Analyze the third option: 'Owner's equity increases by $10,000, assuming no other changes.' An increase in expenses reduces net income, which decreases retained earnings, a component of owner's equity. Therefore, this option is incorrect as owner's equity would decrease, not increase.
Analyze the fourth option: 'Total assets increase by $10,000, assuming all other factors remain constant.' An increase in expenses typically reduces assets (e.g., cash) if the expense is paid immediately. Therefore, this option is also incorrect as total assets would not increase.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian