Which of the following would NOT be considered a revenue stream?
A
Issuance of common stock
B
Service fees earned
C
Sales of goods
D
Interest income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of revenue streams: Revenue streams refer to the various sources from which a business earns money through its operations, such as selling goods, providing services, or earning interest income.
Analyze each option: Review the options provided to determine which one does not fit the definition of a revenue stream. Revenue streams are typically related to the core operations of a business.
Option 1 - Issuance of common stock: Issuing common stock is a financing activity, not an operational activity. It involves raising capital from investors and does not represent income earned from business operations.
Option 2 - Service fees earned: Service fees are earned from providing services, which is a core operational activity and qualifies as a revenue stream.
Option 3 - Sales of goods and Option 4 - Interest income: Both sales of goods and interest income are sources of revenue generated from business operations or investments, making them valid revenue streams.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian