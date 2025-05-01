Which of the following is deductible as an 'other itemized deduction' on an individual taxpayer's federal income tax return?
A
Personal living expenses
B
Political contributions
C
Gambling losses to the extent of gambling winnings
D
Fines and penalties paid to a government
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'other itemized deductions': These are specific expenses that taxpayers can deduct on their federal income tax return if they itemize deductions rather than taking the standard deduction. Examples include gambling losses (up to the extent of gambling winnings), certain unreimbursed job expenses, and other qualifying expenses.
Review the options provided in the problem: Personal living expenses, political contributions, gambling losses to the extent of gambling winnings, and fines and penalties paid to a government.
Eliminate options that are not deductible: Personal living expenses and political contributions are not deductible under federal tax law. Similarly, fines and penalties paid to a government are explicitly disallowed as deductions.
Focus on the correct option: Gambling losses are deductible, but only to the extent of gambling winnings. This means that if a taxpayer has gambling winnings, they can deduct their gambling losses up to the amount of those winnings.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the IRS rules, the correct answer is 'Gambling losses to the extent of gambling winnings,' as it qualifies as an 'other itemized deduction' under federal tax law.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian