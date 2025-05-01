Which of the following is NOT one of the main types of accounting?
A
Human Resource Accounting
B
Tax Accounting
C
Managerial Accounting
D
Financial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the main types of accounting: Financial Accounting, Managerial Accounting, and Tax Accounting are widely recognized as the primary types of accounting.
Financial Accounting focuses on preparing financial statements for external users, such as investors and creditors.
Managerial Accounting is concerned with providing information to internal users, such as managers, to aid in decision-making.
Tax Accounting deals with preparing and filing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws.
Human Resource Accounting is not considered one of the main types of accounting. It is a specialized area that deals with valuing and reporting human resources, but it is not a core type of accounting like the others listed.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian