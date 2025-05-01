Which of the following statements regarding a key employee life insurance policy is NOT true?
A
The policy is intended to protect the business from financial loss due to the death of a key employee.
B
Premiums paid by the company are generally tax-deductible as a business expense.
C
The company is the beneficiary of the policy.
D
The company owns the policy and pays the premiums.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of key employee life insurance. This type of policy is designed to protect a business from financial loss due to the death of an employee who is critical to the company's operations or profitability.
Step 2: Analyze the tax implications of premiums paid for key employee life insurance. Generally, premiums paid by the company for such policies are NOT tax-deductible as a business expense because the company is the beneficiary of the policy.
Step 3: Review the ownership and beneficiary details of the policy. In a key employee life insurance policy, the company typically owns the policy, pays the premiums, and is the beneficiary.
Step 4: Compare the statements provided in the question to the general rules of key employee life insurance policies. Identify the statement that contradicts the standard practices or rules.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Premiums paid by the company are generally tax-deductible as a business expense' is NOT true, as it conflicts with the tax treatment of key employee life insurance premiums.
