Which type of accounting would most likely be used to determine the number of shares outstanding for a company like Apple Inc.?
A
Cost Accounting
B
Managerial Accounting
C
Financial Accounting
D
Tax Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking which type of accounting is most relevant for determining the number of shares outstanding for a company like Apple Inc.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided: Cost Accounting focuses on internal cost management, Managerial Accounting is used for internal decision-making, Tax Accounting deals with tax compliance, and Financial Accounting focuses on external reporting to stakeholders.
Recognize that the number of shares outstanding is a key component of a company's financial statements, specifically the equity section of the balance sheet, which is prepared under Financial Accounting.
Identify that Financial Accounting is designed to provide information to external stakeholders, such as investors and regulators, making it the most appropriate type of accounting for this purpose.
Conclude that Financial Accounting is the correct answer because it is the framework used to report the number of shares outstanding in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
